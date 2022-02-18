UNWTO offers support to member states for tourism revival

TEHRAN – The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has said it provides support with member states to gain tourism revival.

“UNWTO is supporting communities as they prepare to welcome visitors back and realize the potential of tourism to kickstart recovery and drive sustainable and inclusive growth,” the UN body said in a press release.

The World Tourism Organization has said it has developed technical assistance packages to help revive COVID-battered tourism businesses.

“As restrictions on travel continue to be steadily eased or lifted, UNWTO is shifting its focus from supporting its members as they mitigate the impacts of the historic crisis to rethinking tourism’s longer-term role in building resilience and providing opportunity. Through Technical Assistance packages, UNWTO is on the ground in every global region.”

The UN body added that the tourism sector has started recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. “UNWTO is working alongside local authorities on a package of technical advice and practical assistance.”

The World Tourism Organization is the United Nations specialized agency fostering tourism as a vehicle for equal, inclusive, and sustainable development. Working with its Member States, international organizations, and the private sector, UNWTO promotes safe and seamless travel for all.

Furthermore, UNWTO works to make tourism the foundation of trust and international cooperation and a central pillar of recovery. As part of the wider UN system, UNWTO is at the forefront of global efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including through its ability to create decent jobs, promote equality and preserve natural and cultural heritage.

Back in January, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said Iran is one of the main hubs for tourism in the world due to its multicultural nature, capabilities, and diversity in the field of tourism. “In terms of tourism and handicrafts, Iran can contribute to the World Tourism Organization's goals and programs,” he added.

Pololikashvili made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami on the sidelines of Fitur 2022 in Madrid.

Iran was ranked as the second fastest-growing country in tourism based on data compiled by the World Tourism Organization. Experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM