Iran urges all sides in the Ukraine conflict to show restraint

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine and asked all the conflicting sides to shows “restraint” and avoid any move that would intensify tensions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran urges all sides to show restraint and believes that any move that would intensify tensions should be avoided,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh called on all sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. However, he said, “Unfortunately, interferences and provocative moves of NATO with the centrality of the U.S. have made the situation in this region more complicated.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states.

Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border.

Russia said the troops would be "peacekeeping" in the breakaway regions. Ukraine's president said his country was "not afraid of anything or anyone".