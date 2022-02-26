What sites is the WordPress platform suitable for launching?

WordPress is one of the most important platforms used for site design today. This platform is written in PHP language and it can be said that it is a relatively ready platform in which all the possibilities for launching the site are defined. ​​​​​​​ enamad iransite.

One of the reasons why the use of this platform is considered is the simple use and high time speed for launching the site. Also, WordPress site support is simple compared to other sites and this is very important. But you should know that you can not use this platform for all sites.

Website design What businesses are possible with WordPress?

WordPress can be used for a wide range of purposes. Use of this platform is recommended for the following purposes:

- Build a personal website

- creating weblog

- Brand and business site

- Build a store site (of course, you should know that not all stores should come up with this platform)

- Build a job search site

- Build a project order site

- Build a Q&A site

- Build a charity association site

- Build a portfolio

What are the features of WordPress?

Today, very large sites around the world have emerged using the WordPress content management system. Among these sites, we can mention Sony Music, Digative and Dehvand. One of the reasons why this platform is considered for site design is the plugins that are on it.

What is a WooCommerce plugin?

The WooCommerce plugin is one of the most important plugins in this platform and helps you launch your store with a simple click. There are the following tools in this plugin:

- Product categories

- Connect to the banking portal

- Management of transportation methods

You should know that many other features can be implemented in your WordPress site just by installing WooCommerce and help you to have a full-fledged store.

Is WordPress easy to use?

It is good to know that this platform has a compact package that you can use. To launch it, just upload this package to the host, then enter the website address and then your site will be launched. The possibilities that exist in this platform are many and help you to change your site as you want.

Is WordPress site easy to customize?

One of the things that has made the site design with the WordPress platform to be considered is its simple customization. You can go to your site customization section and make changes. As soon as the changes are made, the result is visible on the site. This has made WordPress sites one of the most popular sites.

Is this platform diverse?

As you know, site graphics and its appropriate format are among the things that play a very important role in attracting users. Today, users who enter the site tend to encounter attractive graphics. Sites that do not have attractive graphics will soon lose many customers. WordPress allows users to select dozens of templates from the WordPress templates directory.

Is WordPress site easily optimized?

One of the things that make WordPress-designed sites easy to optimize is their proper connection with various tools such as search console and Google Analytics. Also, on this platform, you can easily install a plugin to SEO the content before uploading. Many people who use WordPress to design a site or support the site, point out that the relationship between WordPress site and SEO is very good and this is in the interest of those who use this platform.

So far, we have tried to provide you with complete information about WordPress site design. As you can see, the features on this platform have made it one of the most popular platforms in the world. This platform has different templates and helps users to use the template they need. Also, this platform has a plugin called WooCommerce that turns the WordPress site into a convenient store.