Over $280,000 allocated to tourism projects in Kordestan

TEHRAN –Some 73.5 billion rials ($284,000) has been allocated to five tourism projects across western Kordestan province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Traditional accommodation centers and a traditional restaurant are among the projects being implemented, Yaqub Guylian said on Wednesday.

The projects are estimated to generate over 40 job opportunities upon their completion, the official added.

Kordestan has excellent capacities in the tourism sector, which can be a better ground for the province’s development if tourism projects are supported, he noted.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in September 2020, over 2,400 tourism-related projects were underway across the country with a total estimated cost of 1,370 trillion rials (around $5.2 billion).

The tourism industry of the country was growing and progressing well but unfortunately, it has faced the coronavirus outbreak, which brought the industry to a standstill.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

