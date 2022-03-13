Huge water park to make debut in scenic Sarein 

TEHRAN –A gigantic water park is being constructed in Sarein, a mountainous city in Ardabil province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 870 billion rials ($3.3 million) has been allocated to the project, which is the first of its kind in the region, Nader Fallahi explained.

Covering an area of over nine hectares, the project is being carried out by the private sector, the official added.

Sarein is a small scenic city in the northwestern Ardabil province. There are many hot springs in the city, which makes it a popular tourist destination.

Due to its climate and hot springs, Sarein attracts more than five million tourists annually from across Iran and around the world. Nine hot springs are located here, each with distinctive composition and property.

Some of the most notable tourist attractions surrounding Sarein are as follows: 'Kanzag' is a historic village that has historic caves related to the Parthian period which have been registered on Iran's National Heritage list.'Alvares' is a ski resort that absorbs many tourists to enjoy winter sports every year.

The ancient 'Anahita Hill', 'Golestan Valley' – a habitat of partridge, goat, and mouflon -, and 'Vargehsaran waterfall' are among the most spectacular tourist spots of the region.

Despite its arid climate, Iran’s tourism sector has tried to boost hydro tourism or water tourism in recent years.

This branch of tourism involves traveling to places specifically to take part in water-based activities. Some individuals who do not wish to partake in water-related activities embark on water tourism trips so that they can visit tourist sites that sit close to bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, dams, oceans, etc.

While water tourism often includes active chases, some water tourists visit islands and shore regions to join more relaxed pursuits such as diving or swimming. Travel businesses organize tours of coral reefs and arrange for local tour guides to preside over excursions on which travelers can swim with local marine life such as dolphins or even sharks. Some tour operators also cater to families who are primarily focused on swimming and tanning rather than interacting with aquatic life.

Water trips occasionally involve inland destinations such as lakes and rivers. Holidaymakers can sail or swim on lakes while many rivers are ideally suited to white water rafting. Additionally, some leisure businesses operate water parks that contain swimming pools, water slides, and areas for kayaking or canoeing.

