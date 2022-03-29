Iran welcomes peace initiative by Yemen’s Supreme Political Council

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed a peace initiative proposed by the chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council.

“The plan which Sanaa has proposed with goodwill carries a strong message about a decisive will to end the war, lift oppressive siege on the people and resolve the Yemen crisis politically,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday.

If a “serious and positive” approach is taken toward the initiative it can create a “proper ground to end the war,” Khatibzadeh remarked.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added, “We hope that on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan a priority is given to human issues and witness a progress on exchange of prisoners, cessation of clashes and national reconciliation in the country of Yemen.”

Iran has been calling for an end to the Saudi-led war on Yemen since it started in March 2015. In April 2015, Iran presented a four-point plan to then United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Based in which Tehran proposed a ceasefire, end the blockade on Yemen, provide humanitarian aid the people, and establish an inclusive national unity government.