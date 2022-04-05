Iran has unrivaled security in the region: Army commander

TEHRAN - Commander of the Army Ground Force on Tuesday emphasized that Iran enjoys unequalled security in the region and warned of his country's devastating response to any aggression by foes, cautioning the adversaries not to even consider attack on Iran.

Kiomars Heidari went on to say that Iran is the safest country in the region, and that the Armed Forces, led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the commander-in-chief, ensure regional security.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is the safest country in the region and Iran’s Armed Forces maintain regional security under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei," Heidari stated.

The brigadier general also said, "The presence of army forces at the border does not mean that the country is in danger, but that's because of greater readiness and intelligence superiority at the borders."

In mid-February, General Heidari emphasized investment in automated and smart long-range and precision-striking weapons in relevant statements.

“Today, the Army is investing in automated and smart long-range weapons with pinpoint accuracy,” Heidari said.

He also announced the launching of a missile unit in the Army Ground Forces and stated that the military fore has been supplied with the required resources to improve its weapons.

“The new equipment is proper for rapid reaction forces and will replace the old ones,” General Heidari remarked.