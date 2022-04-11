Iran president meets media executives

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting late on Sunday with Iranian media chiefs in a bid to expound on the agenda of his administration.

Ayatollah Raisi said inspiring hope through media is one of the most important parts of the Jihad of Enlightenment and stated, "In this part, from me as the President to each of the managers and employees of the government and the media, all have a responsibility to provide responsible information to rebuild people's hope and trust, and take steps to thwart the enemy's conspiracy".

Addressing media managers, Raisi said, “I have firmly advised all my colleagues to have regular meetings with elites and even those who oppose the government, and use their ideas.”

The president described administering justice as the central approach of his Popular Government, saying, "The administration of justice is what people want, and it is the legal duty of the government, (and) the emphasis of the Supreme Leader," according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Raisi called on the media to be a bridge between the government and the people by providing honest and fair information. "As the Supreme Leader has emphasized, the revolutionary and pious people are the most important component of power in the Islamic Republic, and it is very important to maintain their hope and trust," he added.

Pointing out that today is the era of narrative warfare, the president stated, "The media have an effective role in accurate, clear, fast and hopeful narration of various events, and without professional, fair and committed media, it is not possible to confront the enemies in the field of narrative warfare."

Referring to some issues raised at the meeting, including the process of nuclear talks, Raisi said, "We have repeatedly stated that our strategy in the nuclear talks is the strategy announced by the Supreme Leader."

Sometimes some people try to promote this idea nuclear negotiations are the only issue in the country’s foreign policy, but this is incorrect in our opinion. From the government's point of view, nuclear negotiations are one of the country's foreign policy issues, not all foreign policy issues," he said.

Ayatollah Raisi stated, "The secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council is established by the government as a source of information and communication with the media and elites in the area of nuclear negotiations, and the media regularly hold meetings with relevant officials in the secretariat to be informed of the process of the negotiations."

Referring to the government's efforts to increase investment in the country, Raisi said, "The government has invited large companies… and banks to enter the field of investment in infrastructure and large projects based on a specific plan."

The president stated that the government's efforts to attract foreign investment have also begun, stating, "Work has begun in this area, but the process must reach a certain stage so that the details can be announced."

