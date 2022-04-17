Raisi says he created synergy between government, revolutionary institutions

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said late on Saturday that his administration has succeeded in fostering cooperation between government and revolutionary institutions.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of clerics, Ayatollah Raisi said that he personally considers communication with clerics a precious opportunity for the government, adding, "The government has tried to communicate with the clergy at various levels, and take advantage of their opinions."

Noting that today there is a positive hope and expectation from the government, the president added, "Promoting this hope means turning it into participation, vitality and social capital," according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Raisi said turning hope into social capital depends on the correct narration of the actions taken. "Today is a war of narratives and the enemy is trying to leave its distorted narrative of the 40-year path of revolution in people's minds, but the best and fairest narrative is available in the Declaration of the Second Step of the Islamic Revolution."

Pointing out that the discourse of his government is the same as the discourse of the late Imam Khomeini and the Supreme Leader, the president stated, "The government will pursue the administration of justice in all areas and at all levels."

Referring to the importance of paying attention to culture, Raisi said, "Economic and cultural policies should be pursued both side by side."

The president added, "Today, all institutions of the Islamic Republic are operating under the supervision of the Supreme Leader and with a single rhythm, and even in the field of foreign policy, the revolutionary institutions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are fully coordinated."

Raisi cited full realization of the national information network, creating a comprehensive trade system, and reforming tax system as part of the government's activities over the past seven months.

Raisi took over as president in August 2021. He has named his administration “popular government”.

"The government has also tried to activate the neglected sectors…. For example, the construction sector in the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, the youth sector in the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the plan sector in the Budget and Planning Organization have received more attention as they deserve."

The president called the increase in production the most central approach of the government, saying overcoming the problems in various areas, including in the banking sector, rise in liquidity and creating jobs entails proper planning.

Noting that the government has tried to address the concerns of the people, elites and the Leader in various areas of finance and banking, exports and imports, taxes and the like.

He emphasized, "Despite all the existing problems and obstacles, I see a brighter and more hopeful future as we move forward."

