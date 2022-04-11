Iran affords opportunity to nominate tourism villages for UNWTO status  

TEHRAN – Home to many top tourism villages, Iran has a considerable chance to have some of those registered by the World Tourism Organization.

The opportunity came late in March when the UN body announced its initiative for Best Tourism Villages will return for a second year to rural development.

Last September, Iran announced it nominated the villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark for the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ label.

Home to thousands of ancient villages, the ancient land perfectly suits the tastes of many domestic and even international vacationers who are seeking unique natural experiences, unspoiled landscapes, stay in authentic accommodation, and feel local lifestyles.

Sightseers may stop for a rest with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture whose magic know-hows passed down from generation to generation.

Launched in 2021, Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO promotes and enhances the role of tourism in safeguarding rustic villages, along with their landscapes, natural and cultural diversity, knowledge systems, and local values and activities, including gastronomy.

Moreover, the initiative promotes transformative approaches to the development of tourism in rural destinations that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2021 over 40 villages from more than 30 countries across the five world regions (from over 170 applications) were recognized as Best Tourism Villages and a further 20 villages were selected to participate in the Upgrade Program. Now, UNWTO Members States are invited once again to present candidacies through their National Tourism Administrations (NTAs).

According to the UN body, applications will be open until 28 June 2022 and the chosen villages will be announced at the end of the year.

The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ identifies outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations with recognized cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyles and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental.

AFM