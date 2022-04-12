Ferries to operate Iran-Qatar route during World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran considers operating passenger ferries to and from Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the neighboring state in November and December.

“Iran has considerable capacities to support and facilitate maritime traffic for [football] fans who are willing to travel between the country and Qatar during the World Cup,” the head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said on Sunday.

Preparations for the sea routes are expected to become finalized by late September, Ali-Akbar Safaei added.

“For the safe transportation of tourists and fans of World Cup teams, the services will be offered by standard and advanced vessels, which are currently operating in the passenger ports of Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Hormozgan province,” the official explained.

Moreover, the Iranian government, at the suggestion of its Foreign Ministry, is considering to offer free visas to draw spectators from neighboring Qatar during the major competition.

Additionally, nationals of all countries (except those from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Somalia, Sri Lanka) who are subject to tourist visa requirements, as well as all nationals of the U.S., UK, and Canada, can apply for a free visa once, twice or multiple times if they provide a ticket from Doha.

Iranian tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has said that Iran must take an immense opportunity to be provided by the upcoming Qatar World Cup to properly introduce the county to the international spectators of the major event.

“A significant number of travelers, mostly young people, would arrive in Qatar to attend the World Cup… It provides an exceptional opportunity for us to properly introduce tourist attractions of the country,” he added.

“Over the past months, we have prepared some plans to arrack attendees to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship.”

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ became the first Asian team to book their place in a major competition. Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21 before facing Wales/Scotland/Ukraine on November 25. The Iranians will close out Group B play on November 30 versus the U.S. (No. 15 in FIFA ranking).

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM