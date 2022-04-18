Shiraz historical texture holds potential to gain UNESCO tag

TEHRAN – The historical texture of Shiraz, the capital of southern Fars province, holds potential to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The historical texture of Shiraz could be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list, but it has not yet been registered on the national heritage list, and that is one of the prerequisites for gaining a UNESCO tag, a cultural heritage expert has said.

The historical texture of Shiraz is one of the richest in Iran and even in West Asia due to its relative coherence and unique architectural features, Siamak Basiri explained on Monday, ILNA reported.

There is a wide range of historical monuments in this area dating back to the Safavid and Qajar eras as well as the Pahlavi period, he added.

Antiquity and lack of adequate budgets have caused the historical texture to undergo a process of destruction and degradation during the past two decades, however today, with the participation of the private sector, many cases of restoration and protection have taken place, he noted.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, the southern Iranian city in Fars province has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

The UNESCO-registered Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, whose magnificent ruins rest at the foot of Kuh-e Rahmat (Mountain of Mercy), was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. It is situated 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province.

Shiraz is also home to some magnificent historical gardens such as Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, which are top tourist destinations both for domestic and international sightseers.

UNESCO describes the Persian Garden as an idea that combines natural elements with manmade components to materialize the concept of Eden or Paradise on Earth.

