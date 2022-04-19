‘Removing transport barriers, a prerequisite for boosting Iran-Cuba trade’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and Cuban Ambassador to Iran Alberto González Casals have expressed the need for removing transportation barriers as a prerequisite for expanding trade ties.

Speaking in a meeting at the place of ICCIMA, the officials also emphasized the need for establishing direct flights between Tehran and Havana in order to boost economic exchanges, the ICCIMA portal reported on Tuesday.

Referring to the holding of the Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran next month, Shafeie suggested developing a specific model for promoting economic cooperation between the two countries and noted that the two sides should sign a memorandum of understanding at the Joint Committee meeting for economic cooperation based on the mentioned model.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alberto González Casals