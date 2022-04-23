Arrest made in deadly shooting at IRGC officer in Sistan-Baluchistan

TEHRAN – The assistant governor-general of Sistan-Baluchistan province for security affairs announced on Saturday the arrest of those involved in a deadly shooting at a checkpoint in Zahedan, the provincial capital.

“This checkpoint is located at the entrance to the city of Zahedan, where it came under fire at dawn today, Saturday, by evil elements,” Ali Reza Marhamati said, IRNA reported.

He added, “In this incident, Mahmoud Absalan, son of Parviz Absalan (deputy commander of the Salman Brigade of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan), who was present at the checkpoint, was martyred.”

The security official said those involved in the shooting have been arrested and are now under investigation.

The IRGC forces arrested those involved in the attack who were riding in a car and opened fire at the checkpoint.

An informed source at the IRGC denied the injury of Hussein Al-Masi, commander of the 110th Brigade (Salman Farsi) in Zahedan, Al Alam reported.

Following the shooting at the car in which Al-Massi was traveling, the bodyguard, Mahmoud Absalan, was martyred, according to Al Alam.