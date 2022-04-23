Daesh’s presence in Afghanistan has led to escalation of terrorist acts in the region: diplomat

TEHRAN - The assistant head of the Iranian Mission to the United Nations, Zahra Ershadi, on Friday affirmed that the presence of the Daesh terrorist group in Afghanistan has led to an escalation of terrorist activities in the region.

Ershadi called on the ruling authority in Afghanistan to take urgent measures to uncover and prosecute those involved in the recent crimes.

Speaking during the high-level meeting entitled "The National Strategy and Initiative of Tajikistan to Combat Terrorism and Extremism 2021-2025", which was attended by the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Combating Terrorism, the Tajik Prosecutor General, the representative of Tajikistan and other ambassadors and delegates of countries, Ershadi announced Iran's support for Tajikistan's efforts to fight terrorism.

She said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan in various fields, including security issues, as well as the stability and security of Tajikistan.”

Ershadi indicated that Central Asia is still facing major challenges resulting from terrorist activities. In this context, the deteriorating security situation resulting from the activities of Daesh and other terrorist activities in the Afghan territory, following the implementation of irresponsible policies by a number of external actors in this country, including the transfer of Daesh terrorists from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan, deserves special attention, she noted.

Ershadi stated that it is no secret to anyone that the presence of Daesh militants in Afghanistan has led to an escalation of terrorist activities in the region.

She pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, which resulted in the killing of dozens of innocent people, especially children, according to Al Alam.

She added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is deeply concerned about these painful events in Afghanistan, and we call on the ruling authority in Afghanistan to take urgent action to uncover and prosecute those involved in these horrific crimes.”

Ershadi stressed the need for international cooperation to combat terrorism, given its transnational phenomenon, within the framework of a multilateral agreement or through international and regional organizations.

She expressed Iran’s comprehensive support for Tajikistan's efforts to combat terrorism, and declared Tehran's readiness to enhance existing cooperation between the two countries in this field, as well as in the region.

Over the past few days, Afghanistan has witnessed a significant rise in terrorist attacks which targeted Sunni and Shia mosques alike. Iran has condemned this wave of violence.

In light of the published news about the recurrence of numerous explosions in different cities of Afghanistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed Tehran’s concern about these tragic events.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to the “blind” terrorist acts that took place during the holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with the presence of more people in mosques, describing the targeting of fasting worshipers as a “repulsive” act.

Referring to media reports that dozens of innocent Shia worshippers were killed or injured in one of the explosions in Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday, Khatibzadeh wished patience for the families of the victims and health and recovery for the injured.

Khatibzadeh also condemned the bomb explosion at the Mawlawi Sekandar Sufi mosque in Kunduz province on Friday, wishing divine mercy for the martyrs and patience and divine blessings for the bereaved.

Khatibzadeh pointed to a series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past days and described the escalation of violence as a source of deep concern.

“The attack on the Sunni mosque in Kunduz Province, which followed yesterday’s attack on the Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, clearly shows the evil goals of the terrorists serving as mercenaries for foreigners, who are seeking to create a civil war in Afghanistan,” he added.

The bomb attack on the Sunni mosque in the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan killed 33 people and injured 43 others, including children, officials say.

The attack followed four attacks across Afghanistan on Thursday - all claimed by Daesh.

The Taliban claim they have defeated Daesh but the group remains a key security challenge to Afghanistan's new rulers.

A local shopkeeper told AFP news agency: "The sight at the mosque was horrifying."

The explosion was similar to Thursday's bomb which tore through a Shia Muslim mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, killing at least 31 people and wounding 87.

The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, said the attacks this week were "a painful reminder of the insecurity and dangers facing the Afghan people daily".

"The indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices, which has already caused more than 100 civilian casualties this week, is unacceptable and must cease immediately," Alakbarov said in a statement on Friday.