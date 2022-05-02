Rezaei reappointed as Iran sitting volleyball head coach

TEHRAN – Hadi Rezaei was reappointed as head coach of Iran sitting volleyball team.

He parted company with the National Team in last year’s September after inspiring Iran to the seventh gold medal in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The legendary coach will lead Iran at the 2022 Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rezaei was named as an Honorary Life Member of World Paravolley last week due to his significant contribution to the organization over the years.