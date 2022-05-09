Iran to compete at U16 FIBA Asian Championship WABA qualification

TEHRAN – Iran U16 basketball team departed Tehran for Amman, capital of Jordan on Monday for the U16 FIBA Asian Championship WABA qualification.

The tournament will bring Jordan, Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq together in Amman.

Iran will start the campaign on May 11 with a match against Syria.

The Persians are scheduled to meet Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq respectively in the following days.

The West Asia Basketball Association (WABA) is a subzone of FIBA Asia, consisting of countries from West Asia.