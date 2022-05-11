70 hectares to be added to greenhouses of Hamedan province each year

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 70 hectares is planned to be added to the area under greenhouse cultivation in Hamedan province each year.

Zaher Pour-Mojahed, the deputy governor-general of the province for economic affairs, said, “Given the situation we have in the field of water, we must definitely move towards optimal water consumption, and the experts recommend the best program in drought conditions is greenhouse cultivation.”

“Part of the employment share of the province should be in the field of agriculture, which according to the slogan of the year, we should use new technologies and products in the field of greenhouses”, the official further stressed.

The motto of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), is “Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating Production”.

In recent years, the water crisis has caused serious challenges in Iran’s agriculture sector.

To solve this problem, several solutions, including the implementation of pressurized irrigation project and greenhouse cultivation, have been emphasized by experts and officials in this sector.

Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse Development Program is one of the priority projects of this ministry which aims at increasing productivity, efficiency, and water consumption management in the agriculture sector.

The program was approved in the Iranian calendar year 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017) under the framework of the National Resilient Economy Plan.

The development of the country’s agricultural parks and greenhouses not only is going to create new job opportunities but also increases the country’s non-oil exports and helps preserve the environment and the national water and soil resources.

As announced by the director of the Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse Development Program, 3,200 hectares of greenhouses is targeted to be established in the country in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

MA/MA