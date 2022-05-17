Iran U23 football team to hold camp in Baghdad

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team will hold a one-week training camp in Baghdad, capital of Iraq.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s team will leave Tehran on May 22 to hold camp in the Iraqi city.

Iran will play two friendly matches with Iraq U23 team in their training camp.

Iran prepare for the AFC U23 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Hosts Uzbekistan, the 2018 champions, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomers Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.