ICCIMA to dispatch a trade delegation to Kazakhstan in late May

TEHRAN- Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will dispatch a trade delegation to Kazakhstan in late May.

The delegates are active in foodstuffs, transportation, pharmaceutical, and weaving industries, knowledge-based and technology fields, as well as cleaning materials, furniture, containers, and tourism.

Also as previously announced by the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty is going to host an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products during July 1-3.

Alireza Peyman-Pak has said that buildings and new technologies in the construction industry, agricultural machinery, technical and engineering services, oil, gas and petrochemical, industrial machinery, food industry, educational products and services, mining machinery, medicine and medical equipment, home appliances, furniture, and wooden products, and health tourism are some of the areas in which Iranian companies will showcase their products and achievements in the exhibit.

Kazakhstan is one of the major export destinations of Iranian products in Central Asia. Iran and Kazakhstan’s positive political relations, as well as easy access to each other’s markets through road, rail, air and sea, have created a very high potential for the expansion of trade ties between the two countries.

“Kazakhstan has a high potential in importing goods and export products from our country; Therefore, this exhibition is a good opportunity for the country's businessmen and exporters,” Peyman-Pak said.

Licensed by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, the exhibition is going to be organized by Trade and Exhibition Event Promotion Company in collaboration with the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astana, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The exhibition comes shortly after the two countries held their 17th Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran during February 21-22.

The mentioned event was attended by senior officials from the two countries, including Iranian Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Tehran Askhat Orazbay, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, and ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Karbasi as well as Iranian ambassador to Astana Majiad Samadzadeh Saber.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of economic relations between the two countries and noted that the level of trade between Iran and Kazakhstan can reach $3 billion in the next three years.

At the end of the event, the two sides signed five cooperation documents in various fields including standards, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural as well as customs.

The mentioned documents were signed by Iran’s Sadati-Nejad and Kazakhstan’s Sultanov who co-chaired the two countries’ 17th Joint Economic Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, during a phone conversation in early February, the presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan had stressed the expansion of trade ties between the two countries.

In the conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ebrahim Raisi described the security, stability and tranquility of the friendly country of Kazakhstan as important for Iran, saying, “We support stability and tranquility in the region”.

Referring to his recent meeting with Tokayev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tajikistan, the president said, “As I emphasized during that meeting, the current level of bilateral economic and trade relations and cooperation is not commensurate with the level of political relations and I hope in the 30th year of diplomacy between the two countries, we can take a big step towards improving the level of economic interaction.”

For his part, Tokayev said that in the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to achieve a desirable level of close and friendly relations with each other.

He also thanked Iran for its support of the region's independence.

“I am sure that the future of bilateral relations will be very fruitful and bright,” he reiterated.

The Kazakh president further said that the growing expansion of relations with Iran, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation, is very important for him.

MA/MA