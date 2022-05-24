IPO hosting intl. event on privatization in Iranian economy
May 24, 2022 - 12:25
Iran Privatization Organization (IPO) is hosting the first International Event on Privatization in Iran’s Economy at the country’s International Conference Center.
The main purpose of the conference, which kicked off on Saturday and will wrap up on Tuesday, is to identify the challenges in the way of privatization and to prepare a comprehensive privatization document that could ultimately improve the quality of government commercial assets.
