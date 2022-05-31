More than 25m tons of steel products produced in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, 25,205,100 tons of steel products was produced in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), falling five percent from the output in year 1399.

Also as announced by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country exported 3.406 million tons of steel products in the past year, while the figure was 2.832 million tons in year 1399.

Iran has maintained its place as the world’s 10th biggest steel producer during January-March 2022, according to the latest report released by the World Steel Association (WSA).

Production of crude steel in Iran reached 6.9 million tons during the mentioned three months, registering a 4.4 percent decline year on year, the report said.

Iran’s monthly crude steel output stood at 2.3 million tons in March, falling 6.1 percent compared to the figure for March 2021.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

The country is expected to climb to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

