‘Development of oil, gas fields prepares ground for flourishing western provinces’

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) said the development of the oil and gas fields lays the ground for flourishing the provinces in the west of the country.

Making the remarks in a meeting with the PMs of some cities of the western Kermanshah province on Tuesday, Mehdi Heidari said, “We hope that through the necessary supports and attraction of credits and funds, we will see the development of these fields in the western provinces.”

The official has previously underlined that his company is moving from being a just production company toward a production-development one.

Iranian Central Oil Fields Company is one of the five oil and gas producing companies and the second producer of gas in Iran.

The company is developing offshore fields in Lorestan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Markazi, Qom, Ilam, Khorasan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Fars, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

MA/MA