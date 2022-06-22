UNDP pledges support for Iran to address environmental challenges

TEHRAN – Iranian Department of Environment Chief Ali Salajegheh in a meeting with UNDP Representative in Iran Claudio Providas emphasized the need for cooperation to address environmental challenges.

Iran is a very influential and active country in the United Nations and has responsibilities and privileges, he said.

Criticizing the U.S. sanctions, Providas announced readiness for tackling environmental issues in Iran through the support of the United Nations Development Program.

“We strive to raise funds to strengthen support, and the second issue is to move from environmental protection to existing opportunities for investment and a knowledge-based economy, and we must focus on energy, environment, and agriculture, which play an important role in development,” he further stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed readiness to cooperate in dealing with sand and dust storms, suggesting negotiations with Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Salajegheh, for his part, said that the environment is affected by a variety of factors, including the oppressive sanctions.

He further called on the international forums and organizations to play their part well and to support the transfer of technology to solve environmental issues.

