Overseas publishers acquire copyrights to books by Persian writers

TEHRAN – Pol Literary and Translation Agency said on Tuesday that publishers from Georgia and Egypt have purchased the copyrights to the Georgian and Arabic translations of two books by Persian writers.

Based on an agreement signed with Pol, a Tehran-based institution that translates Iranian books and presents Persian-language publications around the world, “Church Bells Ringing” and “Mrs. Poet and Mr. Beethoven” will be translated and published in Georgian and Arabic.

The Academic Press of Georgia (APG) will publish the Georgian editions of the two books by the end of 2022.

The APG is an independent Georgian press focusing on publishing monographs, revised dissertations, primary source material and other books including, fiction and non-fiction literature, and children’s books with educational content.

The Cairo-based publishing house Official Egyptian has only bought the copyright to the Arabic edition of “Church Bells Ringing”.

Written by Ebrahim Hassanbeigi, the young adult book tells the story of a manuscript, which draws a priest to learn more about Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia.

The story begins in a church, where a Tajik man offers to sell a manuscript to a priest who has an interest in manuscript books. Parts of the manuscript, which dates back to about 1400 years ago, are about Amr ibn al-As, the Arab military commander who led the Muslim conquest of Egypt and, when at the Battle of Siffin in 657 he fought to decide the succession to the caliphate, he sided with Muawiyah I, governor of Syria, against Imam Ali (AS).



The manuscript also carries material about the Imam’s other opponents as well as his companions, and the battles that were imposed upon him.

The priest, who realized the value of the manuscript, is now curious to know more about Imam Ali (AS).

Hassanbeigi is the author of “Muhammad(S)”, a young adult novel about the Prophet of Islam which has been translated into several languages.

His credits also include “Two Captions for One Picture”, “The Rose on the Rug”, “Gisu and the Magic Lamp”, “Sufi and the Magic Lamp”, “Aladdin and the Magic Lamp” and “Mayor’s Excellency”.

“Mrs. Poet and Mr. Beethoven” by Mojgan Babamarandi consists of several short stories for youth, including “When Do You Comb My Hair?”, “I’m a Crow That Has Been Overshadowed by You” and “Mrs. Poet and the Brave Mr. Beethoven”.

Photo: A combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian books “Church Bells Ringing” and “Mrs. Poet and Mr. Beethoven”.

MMS/YAW