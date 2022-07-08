15 historical relics recovered in Zanjan in Q1

TEHRAN- The Iranian police recovered a total of 15 historical relics in Zanjan province during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

The relics were seized from 18 illegal excavators and smugglers, Hassan-Ali Fazli said on Friday, CHTN reported.

The culprits were surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the official added.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/MG