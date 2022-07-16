Quarterly export from Kermanshah province increases 8% yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, rose eight percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- June 21), as compared to the same quarter in the previous year, the director-general of the customs department of the province announced.

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said that 1,543,118 tons of commodities worth $649,851,516 were exported from the province in the first quarter.

He named rebar and ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, all kinds of plastic products, and disposable containers as the major exported items.

The official further said that 2,940 tons of products worth $10,877,939 were imported to the province in the first quarter of the present year, with 64 percent drop in value and 74 percent fall in weight as compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

He named aluminum alloy, labeling machine parts, and production line equipment as the main imported items.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Kermanshah province rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Rahmanipour said that 525.305 million tons of commodities worth $2.723 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate three percent annual growth, he added.

He named ceramics and tiles, rebars, iron products, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, and plastic products as the main exported items.

The official further announced that 25,804 tons of products worth $66.351 million were imported to the province in the past year, indicating 10 percent growth in terms of value.

He named aluminum alloy, factory production line, batteries, and tires as the major imported items.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $13.69 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Alireza Moghadasi said Iran exported 27.7 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months.

Meanwhile, some 8.154 million tons of goods valued at $12.464 billion were imported into the country in the said period to register an 18-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 36 million tons of non-oil goods worth $25.5 billion with its trade partners in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, up 19.5 percent in terms of value, Moghadasi said.

According to the official, the country’s trade balance was $605 million positive in the mentioned time span.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $4.214 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $1.824 billion, Turkey with $1.737 billion, the United Arab Emirates with over $1.645 billion, and India with $424 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these three months were the UAE with $3.426 billion, China with $3.131 billion, Turkey with $1.273 billion, India with $512 million, and Germany with $456 million worth of imports.

MA/MA