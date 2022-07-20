Iran domestic tourism: over 56 million passengers traveled by bus last year

TEHRAN – More than 56 million passengers used busses for their overland journeys across Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

Data compiled by the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization indicates that 103,364,000 passengers used overland public transportation during the past Iranian year 1400, Mehr reported.

Some half of the figure, which counts 56,453,000 passengers, opted to travel by busses for their domestic journeys, the organization said.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, over 1,957,000 international travelers, the majority of whom were from neighboring countries, arrived in the country in 1400. However, the country’s tourism industry tremendously suffered from the international coronavirus restrictions so the number of foreign arrivals in 1399 decreased by more than 94% in comparison to the year 1398.

The ancient land is potentially a booming destination for travelers seeking cultural attractions, breathtaking sceneries, and numerous UNESCO-registered sites. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM