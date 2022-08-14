Friendly: Iran suffer second loss against Japan

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team were defeated against Japan 80-58 in a friendly match on Sunday.

Iran had lost to Japan 82-77 on Saturday.

Two teams are preparing for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Iran and Japan are in Group F along with Kazakhstan, China, Australia and Bahrain.

Iran will host Japan on Aug. 25 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in their opening match.

“We want to increase the experience of young players in our generational change,” Iran coach Saeid Armaghani said.

“We were pushed by the pressure of Japan’s defense, which led to 23 turnovers,” he added.