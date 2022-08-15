Export from Hamedan province rises 50% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, the value of export from Hamedan province increased by 50 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22).

Javad Mohammadi, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that commodities worth $35.955 million have been exported from the province in the mentioned four-month period.

He named Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Russia, Bulgaria, Armenia, Belgium and Italy as the main export destinations, and raisins, single-phase industrial electric motor, industrial Vaseline, ribbed rebar, uncoated aluminum wire, salt and pickles, dairy products and potato starch as the major exported items in the first four months of this year.

As previously announced by Ahmad Shanian, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, commodities valued at $21 million were exported from Hamedan province in the first quarter of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

The official said that of the mentioned figure, $7.242 million was the export from industry sector of the province, with 112 percent growth year on year.

He said agricultural products valued at $3.091 million were exported from Hamedan in the first quarter, showing 50 percent drop as compared to the first quarter in the past year.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $17.24 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 22 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 35.656 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned four months, IRIB reported.

Meanwhile, some 11.159 million tons of goods valued at $17.24 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 17-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 46.815 million tons of non-oil goods worth $34.48 billion with its trade partners in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 19 percent in terms of value, the IRICA data showed.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $5.617 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $2.398 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $2.264 billion, Turkey with $2.06 billion, and India with $567 million.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquefied natural gas, urea, liquid butane, polyethylene, bitumen, light petroleum oils, iron and steel ingots, and light oil products were among the top exported items in the said four months.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these four months were the UAE with $4.875 billion, China with $4.422 billion, Turkey with $1.787 billion, India with $859 million, and Russia with $599 million worth of imports.

