Modern building materials can help solve construction problems: expert

A construction industry expert, by referring to the problems of this industry, said: Industrial construction of buildings along with the use of modern materials can be a quick solution to solve home construction problems in Iran, so that the productivity in this industry grows faster and the housing crisis decreases.

According to our report, Koroush Mahdioun added: The problems in the country's construction industry cannot be solved by the entry of foreign companies, such as Chinese or Turkish companies. Although it is necessary to use the power of these companies in the construction industry, it is wrong to rely 100% on foreign countries in this matter.

He clarified: If there is cooperation with foreign companies in this field, it should be done in the form of a joint venture and with the transfer of modern technology. We have clearly seen the negative result of their cooperation in the satellite settlements of the capital. The output of which has been the loss of public trust from mass construction.

He stated that knowing about the problems and obstacles in the industrialization of construction in Iran is one of the main ways to promote this industry and emphasized: In the country's construction industry, there is no adequate information about the problems such as inadequate resistance of buildings against earthquakes, short building life, erosion due to various climatic factors, excessive production of construction waste and the inability to recycle construction materials. Even if it exists, it is scattered over a large area of our country.

He considered the collection of this information as a factor that can lead to improvement and solving the problems of the construction industry in the medium term and stated: I still believe that what can lead to high efficiency in the construction industry in the short term is the combination of modern knowledge and modern devices with modern materials.

He considered the use of unskilled workers as one of the most important reasons for the inefficiency of current systems and added: In this matter, training workers and familiarizing them with new methods can play a complementary role.

In the end, referring to the slogan of 1401 and the role of knowledge-based companies in solving the problems of the construction industry, Mahdioun noted: The use of domestic knowledge-based companies in the home construction industry can play an effective role in modernizing this industry and increasing productivity, provided that we try to implement and commercialize these achievements by identifying and investing in knowledge-based companies.