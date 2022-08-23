Over 147,000 liters of smuggled gasoil seized in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Maritime security forces have confiscated more than 147,000 liters of smuggled gasoil in the waters around Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

A vessel carrying 147,800 liters of smuggled gasoil intended to leave the country’s territorial waters but the consignment was seized by the maritime security forces of Qeshm, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

The smuggled fuel is worth 145 billion rials (about $500,000), the report added. Seven crew members of the vessel were also detained for further investigation.

Recently, smuggled goods worth 2 trillion rials (nearly $7 million) have been confiscated across the country. Jalal Amini, head of the anti-trafficking police, said in July that smuggled goods worth 2 trillion rials (nearly $7.1 million) have been confiscated across the country through the third stage of the plan to combat the smuggling of goods and currency.

In order to help domestic production, the fight against smuggling is underway continuously through monitoring of goods (origin and destination), implementation of plans, periodic and intermittent inspections of roads, etc. are on the agenda by the anti-trafficking police throughout the country, he explained.

The smuggled goods include basic goods, home appliances, electronic and medical equipment, car, cosmetics, clothes, and currencies, IRIB reported.

He went on to say that 1,037 accused were arrested and presented to judicial authorities, and 622 vehicles were seized.

Every year, $20-25 billion worth of goods are smuggled in and out of the country, which, if stopped, will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, MP Hassan Norouzi has said.

Mohammad Hassan Nejad, a member of the Majlis (the Iranian parliament) energy committee, says the smuggled fuel amounts to 22 million liters per day. With a 50 cent per liter profit, the total daily income adds up to 400 trillion rials annually or $3.3 billion, nearly the same as the country's annual development budget.

In June 2020, the first phase of the national anti-smuggling plan was implemented with the priority of customs, tobacco, and transit goods nationwide.

MG