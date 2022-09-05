Export from Hamedan province increases 70%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Hamedan province rose 70 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the head of the province’s Customs Department announced.

Javad Mohammadi also said that the five-month export from the province rose 22 percent in terms of weight.

He said that the products have been exported to 24 countries including Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Russia, Bulgaria, Italy and Belgium.

As previously announced by Ahmad Shanian, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, commodities valued at $21 million were exported from Hamedan province in the first quarter of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

The official said that of the mentioned figure, $7.242 million was the export from industry sector of the province, with 112 percent growth year on year.

He said agricultural products valued at $3.091 million were exported from Hamedan in the first quarter, showing 50 percent drop as compared to the first quarter in the past year.

