Iran sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent a consignment of humanitarian aid to Sudan which has been badly damaged by flooding in recent days.

Heavy rains and flash floods have affected about 279,000 people as of September 4, according to the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground, and local authorities.

The IRCS provided the African country with 700 tents, 1,400 rugs, 2,800 blankets, and 1,400 hygiene packages worth 50 billion rials (about $165,000). The rains and floods have destroyed at least 16,400 homes and damaged another 42,200 in 16 out of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defense reported in the media that 112 people died and more than 115 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The IRCS provided the African country with 700 tents, 1,400 rugs, 2,800 blankets, and 1,400 hygiene packages worth 50 billion rials (about $165,000), IRCS head Pir-Hossein Kolivand said.

On September 2, The IRCS sent a shipment of humanitarian aid containing 1,000 tents, 4,000 blankets, and 2,000 mosquito nets to Pakistan's flood victims.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society is one of the most effective and credible international relief organizations, having the largest number of young volunteers, providing medical care in several countries, and producing pharmaceutical products, and medical and relief equipment.

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, has appreciated the IRCS as one of the strongest communities in the world, which brings hope back to people’s lives after every incident.

MG