United Solo Theater Festival to host Iran’s “The 40th Man? Or the 28th Woman!?”

TEHRAN – The Iranian production “The 40th Man? Or the 28th Woman!?” has been selected to be staged at the 13th United Solo Theater Festival, the world’s largest solo theater festival scheduled to take place in October and November at Theater Row in New York City.

The play has been written by Saeb Mir who will also direct it with actor Soheil Babai.

It is a story of fear and desperate hope. In an unknown region, 66 people live peacefully, 39 men and 27 women, until an unknown disease enters their village and kills all the men. The story is told from the perspective of the last man alive as he and the women await the birth of a single child which will determine their fate.

The festival is organized by United Solo, a theater company of artists and producers with vast experience based in New York City, dedicated to the genre of one-person performance.

The festival’s goal is to present solo pieces both local and international, discover original scripts, bring creators together to exchange perspectives, and inspire creativity related to solo performance.

Renowned performers, as well as emerging talents, have been invited to present their submitted proposals, which may represent storytelling, improvisation, dance, musical, puppetry, multimedia, variety, spoken word, cabaret, stand-up, magic, tragedy, comedy and other forms of solo performance.

“Our audiences see one-person performances from all over the world, experience foreign cultures and traditions, and learn the perspectives of people from various walks of life,” the organizers have said.

“Many of the awarded artists will be invited to join the United Solo Academy, a creative group that helps the festival nominate and select solo performers to receive the annual United Solo Special Award,” they have added.

Over the past few years, this honorary prize was presented to Anna Deavere Smith, Patti LuPone, John Leguizamo, Fiona Shaw, Billy Crystal, James Lecesne, Staceyann Chin, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, Renée Taylor, Aasif Mandvi and Ian McKellen.

Photo: Soheil Babai performs the monodrama “The 40th Man? Or the 28th Woman!?”.

MMS/YAW