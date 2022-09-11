“Discovering Feminist Philosophy” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Discovering Feminist Philosophy: Knowledge, Ethics, Politics” by Robin May Schott, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, has been published in Persian by Saless.

The book originally published in 2003 has been translated by Maryam Nasr Esfahani.

Many people believe that gender equality has been achieved. In such a world, why dwell on the dualism between the sexes? Why separate, and therefore marginalize, women’s scholarship from scholarship as a whole? In short, why feminist philosophy?

“Discovering Feminist Philosophy” provides an accessible introduction to the central issues in feminist philosophy.

At the same time, it answers current objections to feminism, arguing that in today’s world it is as compelling as ever to probe the impact of the dualism of the sexes.

Consequently, feminist perspectives make a vital contribution to the present and future of philosophy.

Author Robin May Schott also contributes an original perspective on feminist ethics based on her work on war and rape.

This unique book is an equal parts survey, viewpoint and scholarship – ideal for anyone seeking to understand the current and future role of feminist philosophy.

May Schott is a philosopher who works in the areas of gender studies, genocide studies, ethics and political theory.

She focuses on issues of gender and (in)security, including the production of gendered insecurities through sexual and gender-based violence in conflict and in peacetime contexts.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Robin May Schott’s book “Discovering Feminist Philosophy”.

MMS/YAW