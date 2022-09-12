Intl. renewable energy expo underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 12th Iran International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition kicked off on Monday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior energy officials including Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Mahmoud Kamani.

As reported, over 97 domestic and foreign companies are showcasing their latest achievements and products at this four-day exhibition.

Five press conferences are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition which will cover various issues including financing the construction of renewable power plants, energy efficiency, policies and programs, development of knowledge-based technology in the renewable energy sector, construction challenges, and branching power plants.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for seven percent of Iran’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’s 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next four years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to SATBA, the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is also increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution to this area.

Iran is also planning on expanding its presence in the region’s renewable energy market.

According to the energy ministry, the country has great potential in the field of renewable energies and can have a significant role in developing the region’s market for such energies.

“Relying on the high potential of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, etc., the Energy Ministry has planned good measures in order to implement new policies for creating positive changes in the development of the country’s renewable energy sector,” the minister said.

EF/MA

Photo: Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian (4th R) and SATBA Head Mahmoud Kamani (2nd L) inaugurate the 12th Iran International Renewable Energy Expo in Tehran on Monday.