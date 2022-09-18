Iran U17 edge Niigata in Japan tournament

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Niigata 2-1 in the 24th International Youth Soccer on Sunday thanks to a brace from Mohammad Askari.

Iran were reduced to 10-man in the 67th minute after Hesam Nafari received his second yellow card.

Hossein Abdi’s boys lost to Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

Iran take part in the competition as part of preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October, where they have been drawn in Group I along with Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts) and Laos.