Police discover 93 relics in Kerman

TEHRAN—Iranian authorities have confiscated a total of 93 historical relics in the southern Kerman province over the past three months.

Relics were discovered while being illegally traded online, said Seyyed Ali Hosseini, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, CHTN reported on Monday.

Three individuals were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the official added.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites, including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

The southern province is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

