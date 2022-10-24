Tehran calls U.S. actions ‘hypocritical’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday called the United States “hypocritical” and reiterated Tehran’s long-held policy that the Islamic Republic’s demands to revive the 2015 nuclear deal “are completely legal, clear and logical.”

Kanaani said that agreement can be saved if the U.S. gives guarantees that it would not quit the multilateral deal again.

Kanaani went on to say that Americans have sent several messages to Iran expressing their readiness to return to the accord, but at the same time made statements that the negotiations are not on their agenda as they support the riots in Iran.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kanaani once again dismissed as baseless the accusations leveled by the U.S. and some European countries that Tehran provided Russia with weapons.

“We have not exported weapons to any of the parties involved in the Ukrainian war,” Press TV quoted him as saying.

“Western countries are on one side of the Ukrainian war and then they level accusations against Iran,” the spokesman wondered.

In recent weeks, Kiev and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has rejected the accusation and “emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine.”

“We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho on October 14.