Volunteers helping people in crises are a source of pride: IFRC

TEHRAN – It is a source of pride that the Iranian Red Crescent Society has focused on treating thousands of injured people with the help of volunteers in various crises, Francesco Rocca, the President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

In a message to young volunteers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Rocca added: “All our achievements have been realized through the activities of millions of volunteers.”

“Dear volunteers of the Red Crescent Society and the President of the Red Crescent Society of Iran, I hereby congratulate you and the volunteers on this important day, World Volunteer Day 2022, and we know that since the establishment of the Red Crescent Society and the Red Cross, all our achievements have been achieved due to the activities of millions of volunteers.

Over the last few years, we have had a hard time due to the upcoming challenges and the coronavirus epidemic.

Our activity as a volunteer due to the support of people due to the corona epidemic led to a huge transformation in the provision of services, so more than ever before, volunteer forces were organized in Iran and around the world to rush to the aid of their brothers and sisters.

Activities and crises, including the COVID epidemic, caused a lot of damage, both physical and mental, but service delivery is our priority, and investment was made to organize volunteers.

It is a source of pride for me that the Red Crescent Society of Iran has focused on training volunteers and treating thousands of injured people with the help of volunteers in various crises.

Building strong volunteer bases in other regions and around the world is a model for response time.

Volunteers are ideators who lead the changes; They are in contact with each other and cooperate in common areas and issues, and I am happy that this number of volunteers are working in Iran and today they are happier and more motivated to fulfill humanitarian goals.

They are facing the effects and crisis of climate change. The Red Crescent Society and the Red Cross created a platform for the realization of humanitarian activities,” Rocca’s message reads.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, on Sunday said that 2 million volunteers cooperate with IRCS in providing humanitarian services.

December 5 is designated as International Volunteer Day by the United Nations. This year’s theme was “solidarity through volunteering”, which highlighted the power of using collective humanity to drive positive change through volunteerism.

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