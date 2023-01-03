Historical relics recovered in Zanjan

TEHRAN – The Iranian police have recently discovered five relics, estimated to date back to the early Islamic era and Qajar period (1789-1925), in Zanjan province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

The relics, including stone and clay beads, a bracelet, and a round object, were discovered in a small village of the northwestern province after police had received reports from cultural heritage aficionados, Hossein-Ali Fazli explained on Monday.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins nearby.

