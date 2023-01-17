Iranian, Belgian FMs discuss issues of mutual interest on phone

TEHRAN- In a late Monday phone conversation, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian addressed topics of shared interest.

The two diplomats talked on matters of mutual interest, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's telegram channel.

They also expressed the wish for stronger than before ties between the two nations as a result of collaboration and cooperative efforts.

The two foreign ministers also talked about the most recent advancements in consular cooperation.

Iranian and Belgian diplomats spoke over the phone for the second time since their most recent call on December 14, 2022.

Amir Abdollahian, Lavrov concur to postpone talks

According to a Monday statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Amir Abdollahian of Iran and Sergey Lavrov of Russia have mutually decided to postpone their scheduled meetings for January 17.

“By mutual agreement, the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, originally scheduled for January 17, have been postponed,” Russian news agency TASS quoted the Foreign Ministry.

When the talks will take place was not disclosed by the ministry.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, had earlier stated that the two top diplomats would be talking about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, cooperation in the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the situations in Syria, Afghanistan, and the South Caucasus.