Russia FM urges Iran to join talks on Turkey-Syria normalization
January 31, 2023 - 22:51
TEHRAN- The Russian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that there is a general understanding that Tehran would join the efforts of Moscow to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria.
Sergey Lavrov stated that there is a basic agreement to include Iran in the trilateral consultations involving Russia, Turkey, and Syria.
The minister added, "Russia supports Ankara's goal in enhancing ties with Damascus and will deepen efforts in this respect.”
