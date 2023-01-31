Israel moves manifest its frustration: Iranian minister

TEHRAN- Iran's Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, has stated that the Zionist regime's actions in the region and neighboring countries demonstrate its desperation and plight.

Khatib made the remarks on Monday in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

He added that Israel is crumbling from within despite the regime’s boasts, saying internal conflicts and Palestinian resistance serve as stark examples.

He also advised Iran’s neighboring countries to stay away from a regime that is collapsing.