Iranian officials take firm stance against EU Parliament decision

TEHRAN- Several Iranian institutes and authorities have strongly opposed an approval by the European Parliament in designating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The Iranian intelligence minister harshly criticized the European Parliament's decision, noting that Iran has the right to respond in kind to any menace to its national security.

Esmaeil Khatib, in a statement issued on Sunday, lambasted the unwise move by the European Parliament, calling it as a “worthless, hasty, and ill-advised” decision.

He also underlined the Intelligence Ministry's full support for the IRGC.

Khatib praised the IRGC as a great and well-liked part of Iran's military that has fought terrorism, asserting that Iran has inherent right to retaliate against any conduct that undermines the Islamic Republic's national security.

The intelligence chief also pointed out that the Western governments have turned to such meaningless symbolic measures to give the failed plans to incite riots and chaos in the country.

According to Khatib, the European bloc has become a puppet of U.S. state-sponsored terrorism, the Zionist regime, and repulsive anti-Iran organizations.

He further warned that Western interference against Iran and said their regional plans will end in complete fiasco.

“Europe incapable of tainting image of IRGC”

The Islamic Awakening World Assembly has also emphasized that Europeans must understand they cannot damage the reputation of the IRGC and other branches of the Iranian armed forces.

In a statement released on Sunday, the assembly noted that since the IRGC is one of the steadfast pillars defending the Islamic Revolution and Iranian borders, people will support it wholeheartedly.

The statement stressed that the enemies of Iran are once again using media hype to attack the Islamic establishment, and that the U.S. and its European allies have infringed the rights of the Iranian people by imposing harsh sanctions and engaging in economic terrorism against them.

The statement continued, “The Iranians have overcome all conspiracies due to their vigilance and listening to the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The American and European enemies have made all-out efforts to isolate the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to pursue their own conceited policies.”

The statement added that the IRGC, under the command of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, stood up to Daesh, which was supported by the U.S., the Zionist regime, and some European states. The sacrifices made by the IRGC members enabled the Islamic country as well as other countries in the region and the world to rid themselves of the threat of the Daesh terrorism.

The statement stressed that the aggressive behaviors are unequivocally rejected, adding they will fall short of their goals because the Iranian people will uphold the Islamic Republic as a sacred system.

“EU is the main loser over its decision”

In response to the European Parliament’s resolution, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi also said on Saturday that the EU will surely be the primary loser.

The decision is a sign of the decline in the European politics, rationality, and realism, Vahidi asserted.

The minister was of the opinion that some individuals who have been involved in terrorist and anti-human activities both in Iran and abroad have influenced European nations to take a position in accordance with machinations triggered by the U.S. and the Zionist regime.

Vahidi said that the European bloc has suffered a devastating blow as a result of Europe's choice.

The minister continued by saying that ignoring the IRGC’s apparent efforts to battle Takfiri terrorist groups will only serve to strengthen such organizations.

Heads of govt. branches slam anti-IRGC action as hybrid war

In a trilateral meeting on Saturday night, President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei lambasted the European Parliament’s hostile action against the IRGC.

They said the move is another action in the hybrid war against the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic.

The heads of the three branches of government commended the IRGC as a part of Iran's military might that has provided vital services in safeguarding the Islamic Republic for more than 40 years, pointing to the failure of the enemy's media, psychological, and economic campaign against Iran.

They also considered strategies for close coordination and collaboration across all entities in order to realize Iran's development goals.