Flowers, ornamental plants greenhouse inaugurated in Hamedan province

TEHRAN- A greenhouse for the production of flowers and ornamental plants was inaugurated in Bahar county in Hamedan province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the mentioned greenhouse, Alireza Qasemi Farzad, the governor-general of Hamedan, said that the development of greenhouse cultivation is a top agenda of the governorate’s activities, as well as a prioritized plans of the province’s Agriculture Department.

Stating that the Agriculture Department has prioritized water and soil productivity for agricultural development, the official noted that the development of greenhouse cultivation is one of the measures of the 13th government in line with water and soil productivity.

Iran has 17th place in the world in the production of flowers and ornamental plants, but it is ranked 107th in terms of export.

Considering the high potential and volume of import of flowers and ornamental plants by the Persian Gulf littoral states and Central Asian countries, in order to increase the share of Iran in the world markets, it is necessary to adopt effective and targeted policies in order to solve the problems in the way of production and export of flowers and ornamental plants.

