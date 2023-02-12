America is not looking for a new JCPOA 

Arman-e- Melli writes: These days, some are talking about the end of JCPOA, and the JCPOA may not be a good solution for Iran and the West, but it is a bitter medicine that must be taken.

The Zionist regime is one of the JCPOA's enemies, but Tel Aviv is an actor outside the JCPOA's playing ground. The two sides of the JCPOA are negotiating on the football field, but the Zionists are playing outside the stadium.

This shows that Westerners are looking to revive the JCPOA and not thinking of a new JCPOA with a different nature.

The Americans have completely withdrawn from playing a middle role in West Asia. The U.S. is no longer a stabilizing actor in the region, and it also is no longer looking for a new challenge in West Asia. America seeks to maintain differences and imbalances in West Asia, which means that it is not able to resolve any problem.

America is thinking of solving bigger issues and it needs to rest assured of West Asia. And America will have no direct role if a new situation emerges in the Middle East.

IRAN: Double punishment for Zionists

In an article, the Iran newspaper refers to the recent sabotage by the Zionist regime in the industrial centers of Isfahan and writes: As the Ministry of Intelligence and the Revolutionary Guards have announced, the main perpetrators of the failed operation have been arrested.



The daily cites the minister of intelligence as saying: The response to the sabotage was given by the resistance fighters in the occupied territories, but it was clear from the very beginning that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave this action unanswered, even though the sabotage was unsuccessful and clumsy.



Iran's will to retaliate prompted the U.S. to immediately announce that it was not involved in the sabotage, but some former officials of the Zionist regime implicitly confirmed the role of Tel Aviv in the sabotage.



The Zionists were afraid of Iran's reaction as an Iranian official in an interview with Al-Jazeera said: "The Zionist regime will receive its response."

A revenge has now been taken inside occupied Palestine, according to the statement of the Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC, but Zionists should expect "double punishment".

Jomhoori-e-Eslami: Syrian earthquake and American hypocrisy



Jomhoori-e-Eslami refers to America's hypocritical policies towards Syria after the earthquake and writes: After the quake-stricken people of northern Syria remained under the rubble for four days due to the cruel U.S. sanctions, the U.S. government announced that it will temporarily lift the sanctions for 180 days.



America's 96-hour delay in lifting the sanctions resulted in a crime in which several thousand people lost their lives. Besides, after the permission is issued, it will take a lot of time for the rescue teams to start their operations.

The U.S. has announced only 180 days exemption, which is a very short period of time for the operation.



The next point is that America has sanctioned Syria for years, but now it claims to provide aid.



This double standard policy has disgraced the West, but alas, the oppressed nations do not unite to end the great historical hypocrisy of the colonial powers.

Javan: Revolution against riot

In an article the Javan newspaper writes that "Bahman 22 (February 11)” rallies were actually "Revolution against riots".

Referring to the recent unrest in the country, Javan considers the February 11 demonstrations as a response to the riots in the country.

The enemies had prepared a large-scale hybrid war against the Islamic system, and the country was involved in the most complicated and chaotic turmoil for several months, the newspaper wrote.

They had waged their own propaganda war. They wanted to create ambiguities in the minds of the people regarding the continuation of the Islamic Revolution and then plan the overthrow of the political system, but the nationwide rallies on the 22nd of Bahman were a response to the enemies who “do not know Iranians”.

Khorasan: Earthquake, West, and double standards



In an article, the Khorasan newspaper also mentions the U.S. double standard policies towards the earthquake victims of Syria and writes: America does not allow any country to help the earthquake victims in Syria because Syria is under Washington's sanctions. Only a few countries like Iran, Russia, and Algeria are providing aid to the people regardless of the Western sanctions.



America is trying to continue to put pressure on the legitimate Syrian government and politicize the earthquake.



The news of the earthquake in Turkey are given much more coverage by global media than the Syrian ones. This approach by media is in line with the inhumane policy of the Western countries.



Putting in a nutshell, what the West, especially the United States, is doing to the equake-stricken Syria today is an example of the double standards toward human rights and exploitation of human disasters in line with the interests of the United States.

