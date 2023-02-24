Ramsar to host tea festival

TEHRAN – Ramsar, a lush green country in northern Iran, plans to stage a tea festival in the spring to promote agritourism.

Ramsar will hold a tourism festival dedicated to traditional tea cultivation and harvesting in the spring of 1402 (starting on March 21), its tourism chief said on Thursday.

Holding such festivals is a great opportunity for us to promote lesser-known tourism potential, Nader Saharkhiz said.

In comparison to other promotional strategies to draw tourists, the cultural effects of such programs are more significant and effective, the official stated.

These festivals are usually arranged by farmers and villagers to lay the ground for nature lovers to be overwhelmed with rural nature and customs, Saharkhiz said.

Ramsar is a city of festivals, and the expansion of this trend demonstrates how closely its citizens adhere to their culture and traditions and are eager to share this lovely culture through these festivals, the official explained.

Some tour guides believe an important aspect of a tea tour is the opportunity to participate in a customer experience that will help you show your support for local farmers and the community rather than just watching from the sidelines.

An essential feature of a tea tour is that you are not just an observer but a part of a traditional experience to boost support for farmers and the local community.

Where the tea is grown, an energizing sea of green on gently sloping hills where the sound of babbling streams, tweeting birds, and bustling farmers can be very alluring!

The tea culture is really strong and a sign of hospitality in the ancient land. The tea and its associated philosophy are well-soaked into the life of Iranians from all walks of life. It also constitutes a vital sign of hospitality across the ancient land; a cup of tea is the first thing that an Iranian will offer their guests!

For almost every Iranian, an earthenware teapot with a drawing of a red rose flanked by a steaming samovar conjures up memories of childhood when mom, grandma, or dad were making a perfect shade of brown, golden tea as the sunlight coming through from the horizon. They usually poured strong thick tea for the adults, and a hint of color for the kids and grandkids!

Iranians start the day with a freshly brewed cup of tea sweetened with some sugar served with their breakfast, believing its taste is in great harmony with bread and cheese. Iranians' story of drinking tea is not limited to mornings with breakfast only; they drink tea at work, after their meals at home, or at night before sleep.

The shade of color, temperature, strength, and taste of the tea is of very importance during formal gatherings and when served to specific guests. Before taking the teacups to the guests, the host traditionally checks the tone, color, and strength of the tea with a single glance behind the shining glass.

Today, agritourism is regarded as a stimulus to the imbalanced economy of agriculture sectors and the tendency for emotional and nostalgic roots of the modern world citizens due to factors such as visitor participation in farm activities, direct purchase of products, spending a night at a farm, curiosity and learning about the farm and agriculture products has been able to create a wide target population.

AFM