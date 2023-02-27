Greenhouses established in 220 ha of land in Hamedan province since last March

TEHRAN- Greenhouses were established in 220 hectares of land in Hamedan province in the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (began on March 21, 2022), a provincial official announced.

Reza Bahramlou, the head of the province’s Agriculture Department, said that in 1401, as many greenhouses as in the previous 20 years were established in Hamadan province.

“We agree to the construction of a greenhouse on any land, and no case regarding greenhouses is left pending, because greenhouses bring stable employment, so that 11 jobs are created per hectare of greenhouses”, the official further highlighted.

In recent years, the water crisis has caused serious challenges in Iran’s agriculture sector.

To solve this problem, several solutions, including the implementation of pressurized irrigation project and greenhouse cultivation, have been emphasized by experts and officials in this sector.

Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse Development Program is one of the priority projects of this ministry which aims at increasing productivity, efficiency, and water consumption management in the agriculture sector.

